The King Law Firm, LLC will be celebrating its 2nd Anniversary on April 1, 2013. Patrick King, attorney and owner, is licensed to practice law in Illinois, Missouri, and United States District Court in Southern District of Illinois. The King Law Firm concentrates in Personal Injury, Criminal Defense, DUI & Traffic, Driver's License Reinstatement Hearings, and Small Business Law. The firm is located at 510 East 6th Street, Alton, IL 62002. They can be reached at (618) 462-8405.

Please visit www.PatrickKingLaw.com and "LIKE US" at www.Facebook.com/PatrickKingLaw

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: