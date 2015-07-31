ALTON - It appears the community’s arms are wide open for Argosy’s newest restaurant, Journey.

Argosy management hosted an open house for community members on Thursday night and the food and drink menu had many hits.

Journey provides a fine dining option with a breathtaking view of the Mississippi River and Clark Bridge.

RiverBender.com/Edglentoday.com advertising specialist Shane Cox attended the open house event for the community and described the options on the menu as diverse.

“The menu features an array of appetizers including shrimp dishes and flatbreads that are superbly flavored,” he said. “The steaks offered on the entrée section of the menu are delicious and the portions are plentiful and the cheesecake is a must-have to finish off your meal. Journey is sure to be one of our area’s best destination dining options.”

Journey is located in the old Outfitter restaurant quarters. Philippe Khouri, vice president and general manager of the Alton Argosy Casino location, and his staff knew the area had to be updated and they have accomplished just that. Journey features a beautiful wood appearance on the floor and tables throughout the restaurant. Even the dishes have a special, wooden touch.

“Argosy’s Rivers Casino in Kansas City had a restaurant called Journey that had wood-fired steaks,” Khouri said. “We loved the name, but we feel we are embarking on a journey on the river and the name fit well for this venture.”

“It has a wood motive, with tables, floors and even the signs are made of old driftwood. We also love the view of boats and we included some replicas within the restaurant.”

Khouri said the view of a sunset in the restaurant is in a word: “spectacular.”

“The menu is so diverse and will be all inclusive,” he said. “It is twice the size of the Outfitters menu. We have steaks, burgers and it is extremely diverse fine dining. We have handmade desserts that the chefs do. We also have an extremely nice wine list. We have 25 wines of all ranges and six craft and draft beers. We have locally brewed Templar and some IPAs.”

The restaurant will have five steaks and also offer an all seafood platter.

Journey will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday to start.

Khouri said so far the response to the menu and drinks has been encouraging.

“We are really excited,” he said. “We knew the space had a lot of potential. Our whole team has done an excellent job getting it ready.”

Jeff Ledford, the executive chef, is outstanding, Khouri said. Bob Parres is food and beverage manager for the Alton Argosy and he manages the three restaurants within the facility. Khouri also describes Parres as “top notch” at his position.

Khouri said the filets at the restaurant are cut daily and exceptionally fresh.

“Our burgers are gourmet and all unique,” he said. “We even have a pork belly burger and an excellent pork chop.”

The cheesecake has been a big hit so far and it is made fresh daily, Khouri added.

“These are baked three different ways,” he said.

The restaurant officially opens Saturday for those who wish to stop by for dinner and from then on will be open on the Thursday through Sunday hours.

