Jersey is aiming for an IHSA Class 3 A Regional title at 4 p.m. Monday against Highland on a high note after a 6-5 narrow win over Marquette on Wednesday to advance.

Today's game was rained out.

Highland won its semifinal game 9-3 over Triad.

The Panthers are having an outstanding season with an 18-15 record. Coach Darren Perdun said earlier in the week he couldn’t be more proud of his team for the win over Marquette and that the team has had a goal of winning the regional for most of the season.

“We knew we were hosting the regionals in January and we had a chance to play at home and try to win at home,” he said.

Chase Tallman was three for three against Marquette and drove in two runs in the bottom of the seventh and Hunter Bryant drove in the winning run.

Perdun said his team was productive up and down the lineup against Marquette.

Marquette coach Tim Fahnestock said unfortunately his team made some mistakes that let Jersey get back into the game on Wednesday and the Panthers capitalized on the errors.

“They are a good team and played a good game,” he said. “It was a matchup of two very good teams. Both kids, (Crick) Kimble and John Hughes pitched a good game. Our younger kids have to learn from it and grow. Losing our seniors is tough; they are all good kids.”

