Big Brothers Big Sisters, the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, is joining forces with jcpenney in June for the retailer’s charitable giving program, jcp cares. By rounding-up purchases both in-store and online at jcp.com, customers support maintaining and monitoring long-term mentoring matches to help children who face adversity in school and life.

“Our partnership with jcp cares aligns perfectly with the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ Start Something® brand message, which tells people and organizations there are many ways they can support mentoring; volunteering is just one of them,” said Charles Pierson, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America president and CEO. “jcp cares is providing financial support and awareness that will make resources available to help our local agencies carefully match more volunteers and children and provide support needed to keep the mentoring going strong long-term.”

jcpenney stores in Belleville and Alton will invite customers to become friends of Big Brothers Big Sisters by rounding up purchases to the nearest dollar and donating the difference to the nationwide mentoring organization. In addition, jcpenney will donate $1 for every $50 gift card sold in June, up to $50,000, giving Big Brothers Big Sisters an opportunity to receive additional funding. Purchase rounded up at jcpenney stores in Belleville and Alton will benefit children served by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois.

“We are incredibly excited to support an organization that is making such a profound impact on the lives of children educationally, socially and emotionally,” said Miki Woodard, jcp cares president and vice president of philanthropy for jcpenney. “Additionally, we’re proud to have our long time brand partner, Haggar, by our side to fortify these efforts.”

Haggar will also support Big Brothers Big Sisters by running an in-store campaign in all jcpenney locations June 1-30. For any pair of Haggar pants purchased, Haggar will donate $1 to Big Brothers Big Sisters, with a contribution of up to $50,000. Customers will have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a trip to the 2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend in Canton, Ohio.

“I am delighted that Haggar has joined the nationwide mentoring network as a corporate partner,” said Lynn Swann, former professional football player and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America alumnus board member and national spokesperson. “It’s a perfect fit, as Haggar and Big Brothers Big Sisters have a shared commitment to help children, families and communities thrive. I will always be proud to wear my Haggar NFL Hall of Fame jacket, just as I will continue to cherish the years I’ve been privileged to serve Big Brothers Big Sisters.”





About Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters, the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network, holds itself accountable for children in its program to achieve measurable outcomes, such as educational success; avoidance of risky behaviors; and higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships. Partnering with parents/guardians, schools, corporations and others in the community, Big Brothers Big Sisters carefully pairs children (“Littles”) with screened volunteer mentors (“Bigs”) and monitors and supports these one-to-one mentoring matches throughout their course. Big Brothers Big Sisters Youth Outcomes Survey Report reinforces the mentoring program’s evidence base of positive academic, socio-emotional and behavioral outcomes for youth, areas linked to high school graduation, avoidance of juvenile delinquency and college or job readiness.

Big Brothers Big Sisters provides children facing adversity, often those of single or low-income households or families where a parent is incarcerated or serving in the military, with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. This mission has been the cornerstone of the organization’s 100-year history. Learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois at www.bbbsil.org or at bbbsbell@peaknet.net.

