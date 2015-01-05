Beginning January 9th, 2015, the Illinois Department of Employment Security will be providing an in-service for veterans on the second Friday of each month from 9:00am-1:30pm. Walk-ins are welcome to use this free service. Appointments are available by calling Lee Russell at 618-259-9500, extension 360.

Russell is a Disabled Veteran Outreach Program Specialist who will be available to provide employment counseling, resume critiquing and referrals to supportive agencies or organizations to assist veterans with barriers to employment become job ready. Anyone who is interested in meeting with Russell is asked to bring a copy of their resume for review.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org .

