Bryan Hudson was impressive not only on the mound, but at the plate in a tight 1-0 triumph over Jersey on Thursday at Jersey High School.

Hudson smacked a double in the fifth inning at Ken Schell Field in Jerseyville to drive in teammate Matt Hopkins for the only run in the contest. Hopkins was the leading hitter in the game with two hits. Aaron Bonnell was one for two for the Redbirds; Crick Kimble led Jersey with a powerful double; Jacob Witt and Hunter Bryant had the other Jersey hits.

Hudson struck out 15 batters and Kimble was also solid on the mound, striking out six batters and allowing only one hit. Several Major League scouts were again in attendance, observing Hudson, speculated to be one of the top draft choices in the upcoming draft.

Alton coach Todd Haug said Hudson got the most of the ball he hit for a double from his left-handed stance.

“It was a pitch down and in and he pulled it to score Hopkins,” Haug said. “It’s not often you can score someone from first base, but Hopkins got a good lead and was stealing the bag and made it home. The 1-0 score was all we needed to win.”

Haug said there were several higher-ranking Major League scouts present.

Hudson is not scheduled to throw again until next week if Alton makes the championship of the Edwardsville Regional.

Alton won its 29th game to go with six defeats. The 29 wins is the most in Alton High School baseball history. Hudson improved his school record mark for strikeouts to 148 in the game; he had the previous mark last year with 114 strikeouts.

Kimble was clearly the star of the game for Jersey against Alton with the stellar pitching performance and the long drive for a double.

