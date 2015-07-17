East Alton Police are searching for a 19-year-old male who has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery and seek the public’s help.

The man – Kenneth Boner – of the 100 block of Herman in East Alton, is being sought for an incident where he allegedly ordered two pit bulls to attack two brothers in East Alton near the B and R Tavern in the 300 block of West St. Louis Avenue in East Alton on June 22.

Detective Christian Cranmer said apparently Boner, who lives across the street from the bar, became upset when he thought the two men were talking in loud fashion and exchanged words with the men. Then he allegedly ordered the two pit bulls to attack the brothers, although he didn’t own the dogs at the time.

“One thing led to another and he threatened to let the two pit bulls go and did,” Cranmer said. “One of the guys was hurt pretty bad. They had to stab the dogs to get them off them. I was able to tie in leads and witnesses who were good enough where I presented a case then the charges were authorized.”

The dogs were shipped to Madison County Animal Control and during early July were put down. Boner lived in the basement of the home across the street, Cranmer said.

The suspect may have left the area since the incident and is now wanted on these charges.

“I showed the extent of injuries, the older victim is likely permanently disfigured and his right hand changed forever," Cranmer said. "He has lost feeling in his thumb and pinky. The dog dug into his forearm and tore tendons and ligaments that had to be reattached. The two brothers were knocked to the ground and the dogs were chewing on them. The other guy had injuries to his chest and it was clear it was some type of animal bite. He also had bites to his leg. The older man had to be transported on to Barnes Hospital.”

Once police responded, the dogs were taken into custody by animal control.

Anyone with any information about the suspect, please contact the East Alton Police Department at 618-259-6212.

