Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn reports the victim of a hit-and-run accident that occurred this morning on Highway 203, 1/4 mile east of 21st St. in Granite City, IL has been identified as Mark Scott Harris Jr., 25, a black male, of Kingsbury Avenue in St. Louis.

Mr. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:50 a.m. on Sunday by Madison County Coroner’s Department Investigator Shane Liley.

Article continues after sponsor message

The cause of death is pending and will be performed on Monday. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

Anyone with information on who was with the decedent yesterday or last night is urged to contact the Granite City Police at 618-877-6111.

