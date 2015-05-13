Congratulations to the 2015 graduating students of Civic Memorial High School! As their adolescent journey comes to an end, Rivebender.com will be at the graduation ceremony located at Civic Memorial High School on Saturday, May 16, to capture their last moments as a student in their hometown school. As these students embrace their next step in life, the following few years will shape and define the youthful characters of this area into the established individuals that they hope to be.

The following students will walk the stage and receive their diploma, a significant and proud moment in a young person’s life for a job well done:

Cassidy Joan Albers

Brandon Michael Alexander

Rahime Hejme Aliu

Tyler Matthew Andrus

Mandy Louise Arnold

Kirkland Lee Bates

Hannah Marie Batista

Benjamin Jacob Beatty

Jacob Michael Bergschneider

Jennifer Ann Britton

Tori Sue Kady Brown

Julie Nadine Bruns

Connor John Bryant

Logan Scott Buchanan

Caleb Joseph Buhs

Sabrina Rachell Renee Burch

Micah Allen Burk

Collin Matthew Carmean

Zachary Arron Cathorall

Zacary Aaron Cato

Jessica Nicole Champlin

Abigail Rose Cline

Zachary Alexander Clowers

Noah Matthew Coleman

Alexander Thomas Conley

Kyle Logan Costanzo

Morgan Kay Crull

Devin Warren Daniels

Alexis Nicole Davenport

Henson Taylor Davidson

Chasity Nicole Davis

Kelsey Brooke Deaton

Caleb Michael Dhue

Brett Allen Dietrich

Elisabeth Lanae Dixon

Zachary Todd Dodson

Kole Michael Dugger

Daniel Timothy Durbin

Alyssa Marie Ehlers

Michelle Rose Eippert

Chad Wayne Elliott

Brayden Sean Emerick

Zachariah Marquis Evans

Adrianna Rayne Farris

Elmer Eugene Funderburk

Ashton Nicole Garris

Saige Allison Gehrs

Brooklyn Denise Gentry

Jax William Gobble

Abigail Marie Goodman

Kaytlin Marie Gordon-Gray

MaryAlice Gabriella Gowin

Angela Michelle Greenwell

Ryan Michael Gunter

Nicholas David Hale

Madison Elaine Hall

Miles Holden Hall

Kylie McKenlea Marie Hamilton

Matthew Taylor Hammonds

Alex Ray Hancock

Nicholas Lloyd Hancock

Chadd Daniel Harkey

Dylan Cole Harkey

Dalton Wade Harshbarger

Ryan Matthew Hayes

Austin Hunter Heffner

Allison Paige Hemingway

Daniel Edgar Henson

Cody Ray Holliday

Lauren Christa Howard

Eric Mitchell Howes

Brock Dean Huber

Coty A.D. Hughes

Chloe Elizabeth Ann Jennings

Charles Peter Johannigmeier

Jordan Christopher Johnes

Lukas Taylor Jones

Rachel Nicole Jones

Kaleb D. Kaylor

Lucas William Keller

Patrick Joseph Kelly

David Allen Kirk

Ehren Louis Kistner

Zachary Lee Brooks Klocke

Trevor Curtis Knight

Katlyn Louise Kochel

Monica Elizabeth Ledesma

Zackary Edward Lehnen

Lauren Rae Lindsay

Kendrick Alexander Lockhart Keller

Lisa Nicole Logterman

Jakob Kowalik Lowrance

Andrea Grace Luce

Marissa May Major

Derek Victor Markham

Blake Randyl Martin

Patrick Tod May

Abby Kay McBride

Jerica Lynn McClellan

Catie Drew McGaughey

Eli Brock McKinney

Justin Thomas McPherson

Tory Elizabeth Meiser

Andrew Paul Nagel Meyer

Haley Nicole Michel

Bradley Paul Milton

Dade Andrew Morgan

Kody Neal Moss

Andra Lea Myers

Christopher Carlos Nolan

Brett Leigh Norvell

Alexis Ann O'Brien

James Christian Oliver

Haley Noel Ott

Bryce Andrew Overmeyer

Torilyn Elayne Overton

Nathan James Pearcy

Travis Leonard Pfeifer

Angelo Antonio Pizzo

Taylor Brianne Quigley

Phillip Mariano Ramos

Mallory Jean Rawlings

Austin James Ray

Kaitlyn Danielle Rogers

Shelby Elizabeth Sasek

ChristianZacharySchaub

Danyelle Elizabeth Schumacher

Aaron Michael Scott

Morgan Nichole Selhime

Jonathon Michael Shain

Christian Joseph Paul Shelton

Sidney Olivia Simmons

Kayla Danielle Slavens

Kelley Elizabeth Smart

Tate Jamison Smith

Rachel Ann Snyders

Paige Elizabeth Sparrowks

Kaylynn Rose St. Peters

Molly June Stacks

Summer Paige Standefer

Christian Grady Stauder

Kyla Taylor Stevens

Justin Michael Stewart

Eric Robert Stiverson

Branden Philip Tate

Tyler Alexander Tharp

Alyssa Kay Tite

Zachary Micheal Treadway

Alexis Paige Trent

Jacob Louis Troeckler

Alaina Marie Trosley

Liridon Vejseli

Quentin Alan Wade

Damon Matthew Wahl

Joshua William Walker

Paige Nicole-Marie Walker

Stephen A. Warnick

Jeffrey Ryan Waters

Kara Beth Wesolowski

Nickolus Calvin Westerhold

Destiny Jean White

Dustin Alan White

Charles A. Whitlock

Brayton Nathaniel Williams

Kylie Dawn Gene' Winchester

Jonah Dale Woelfel

Alexander Winslow Zukas



The Riverbend.com media team will be in attendance to capture the moments that many have been waiting for.

Those that desire to purchase a DVD of the footage can do so at Riverbender.com/shopping (CLICK HERE) or by mailing the below order form to 200 W. 3rd Street, Alton IL. 62002.

