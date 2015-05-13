Civic Memorial High School 2015 Graduation
Congratulations to the 2015 graduating students of Civic Memorial High School! As their adolescent journey comes to an end, Rivebender.com will be at the graduation ceremony located at Civic Memorial High School on Saturday, May 16, to capture their last moments as a student in their hometown school. As these students embrace their next step in life, the following few years will shape and define the youthful characters of this area into the established individuals that they hope to be.
The following students will walk the stage and receive their diploma, a significant and proud moment in a young person’s life for a job well done:
Cassidy Joan Albers
Brandon Michael Alexander
Rahime Hejme Aliu
Tyler Matthew Andrus
Mandy Louise Arnold
Kirkland Lee Bates
Hannah Marie Batista
Benjamin Jacob Beatty
Jacob Michael Bergschneider
Jennifer Ann Britton
Tori Sue Kady Brown
Julie Nadine Bruns
Connor John Bryant
Logan Scott Buchanan
Caleb Joseph Buhs
Sabrina Rachell Renee Burch
Micah Allen Burk
Collin Matthew Carmean
Zachary Arron Cathorall
Zacary Aaron Cato
Jessica Nicole Champlin
Abigail Rose Cline
Zachary Alexander Clowers
Noah Matthew Coleman
Alexander Thomas Conley
Kyle Logan Costanzo
Morgan Kay Crull
Devin Warren Daniels
Alexis Nicole Davenport
Henson Taylor Davidson
Chasity Nicole Davis
Kelsey Brooke Deaton
Caleb Michael Dhue
Brett Allen Dietrich
Elisabeth Lanae Dixon
Zachary Todd Dodson
Kole Michael Dugger
Daniel Timothy Durbin
Alyssa Marie Ehlers
Michelle Rose Eippert
Chad Wayne Elliott
Brayden Sean Emerick
Zachariah Marquis Evans
Adrianna Rayne Farris
Elmer Eugene Funderburk
Ashton Nicole Garris
Saige Allison Gehrs
Brooklyn Denise Gentry
Jax William Gobble
Abigail Marie Goodman
Kaytlin Marie Gordon-Gray
MaryAlice Gabriella Gowin
Angela Michelle Greenwell
Ryan Michael Gunter
Nicholas David Hale
Madison Elaine Hall
Miles Holden Hall
Kylie McKenlea Marie Hamilton
Matthew Taylor Hammonds
Alex Ray Hancock
Nicholas Lloyd Hancock
Chadd Daniel Harkey
Dylan Cole Harkey
Dalton Wade Harshbarger
Ryan Matthew Hayes
Austin Hunter Heffner
Allison Paige Hemingway
Daniel Edgar Henson
Cody Ray Holliday
Lauren Christa Howard
Eric Mitchell Howes
Brock Dean Huber
Coty A.D. Hughes
Chloe Elizabeth Ann Jennings
Charles Peter Johannigmeier
Jordan Christopher Johnes
Lukas Taylor Jones
Rachel Nicole Jones
Kaleb D. Kaylor
Lucas William Keller
Patrick Joseph Kelly
David Allen Kirk
Ehren Louis Kistner
Zachary Lee Brooks Klocke
Trevor Curtis Knight
Katlyn Louise Kochel
Monica Elizabeth Ledesma
Zackary Edward Lehnen
Lauren Rae Lindsay
Kendrick Alexander Lockhart Keller
Lisa Nicole Logterman
Jakob Kowalik Lowrance
Andrea Grace Luce
Marissa May Major
Derek Victor Markham
Blake Randyl Martin
Patrick Tod May
Abby Kay McBride
Jerica Lynn McClellan
Catie Drew McGaughey
Eli Brock McKinney
Justin Thomas McPherson
Tory Elizabeth Meiser
Andrew Paul Nagel Meyer
Haley Nicole Michel
Bradley Paul Milton
Dade Andrew Morgan
Kody Neal Moss
Andra Lea Myers
Christopher Carlos Nolan
Brett Leigh Norvell
Alexis Ann O'Brien
James Christian Oliver
Haley Noel Ott
Bryce Andrew Overmeyer
Torilyn Elayne Overton
Nathan James Pearcy
Travis Leonard Pfeifer
Angelo Antonio Pizzo
Taylor Brianne Quigley
Phillip Mariano Ramos
Mallory Jean Rawlings
Austin James Ray
Kaitlyn Danielle Rogers
Shelby Elizabeth Sasek
ChristianZacharySchaub
Danyelle Elizabeth Schumacher
Aaron Michael Scott
Morgan Nichole Selhime
Jonathon Michael Shain
Christian Joseph Paul Shelton
Sidney Olivia Simmons
Kayla Danielle Slavens
Kelley Elizabeth Smart
Tate Jamison Smith
Rachel Ann Snyders
Paige Elizabeth Sparrowks
Kaylynn Rose St. Peters
Molly June Stacks
Summer Paige Standefer
Christian Grady Stauder
Kyla Taylor Stevens
Justin Michael Stewart
Eric Robert Stiverson
Branden Philip Tate
Tyler Alexander Tharp
Alyssa Kay Tite
Zachary Micheal Treadway
Alexis Paige Trent
Jacob Louis Troeckler
Alaina Marie Trosley
Liridon Vejseli
Quentin Alan Wade
Damon Matthew Wahl
Joshua William Walker
Paige Nicole-Marie Walker
Stephen A. Warnick
Jeffrey Ryan Waters
Kara Beth Wesolowski
Nickolus Calvin Westerhold
Destiny Jean White
Dustin Alan White
Charles A. Whitlock
Brayton Nathaniel Williams
Kylie Dawn Gene' Winchester
Jonah Dale Woelfel
Alexander Winslow Zukas
The Riverbend.com media team will be in attendance to capture the moments that many have been waiting for. For those with families that are not able to make it to the graduation ceremony, Riverbender.com has an option for anyone who wishes to watch their loved one walk the stage. The ceremony will be available to watch LIVE Riverbender.com at 7:00 on May 16 (CLICK HERE).
Those that desire to purchase a DVD of the footage can do so at Riverbender.com/shopping (CLICK HERE) or by mailing the below order form to 200 W. 3rd Street, Alton IL. 62002.
