BETHALTO, IL -- The Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto will be registering for the 2012 baseball/softball/T-Ball season beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 4.

Youth are put into divisions based on their age as of Sept. 1 of the current year. No exceptions are made. The divisions are T-Ball Clinic (age 4), T-Ball (ages 5 & 6), Midgets (7 & 8), Juniors (9 & 10), Minors (11 & 12), and Majors (13-15).

Requests for teams or coaches are considered during the two-week early registration period, from Feb.4-18. Once the early registration period closes on the 18th, we try to accommodate all requests but cannot guarantee placement. Registrations taken during regular office hours and on the following Saturdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Feb. 4, 11, 18.

The program fee for baseball/softball/T-Ball is $45. The program fee for the 4 week T-Ball Clinic is $20. Fundraising options are available. All baseball, softball and T-Ball participants must have a current Boy’s & Girls Club membership, which is a $15 annual fee. Registration materials are available to print on the Club’s website, www.bgcbethalto.com.

Registration will be taken at the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto, 324 E. Central St. in Bethalto from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 5:30 p.m. on Friday beginning Feb. 4. For more information, call (618) 377-6030.

