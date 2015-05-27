It will be a battle of two Edwardsville teams tonight for the Granite City Volleyball Regional title at 6 tonight.



Edwardsville defeated Alton 25-8, 25-16 to advance to the championship match, while Metro-East Lutheran topped East St. Louis 25-18, 22-25, 27-25 to move ahead.



Edwardsville enters the matchup 26-6, while Metro-East Lutheran is 9-8.



Joe Brammeier and Jake Vandever each had nine service points, with Brammeier getting four aces. Vandever had 30 assists.



Article continues after sponsor message

Jack Grimm had a team-high nine kills, and Doug Jones had seven kills and Bryce Wunderlich contributed five kills. Ryan Bode led the Tigers with seven digs.



Metro-East Lutheran was led by 6-foot-7 sophomore A.J. Risavy who had a team-high 11 kills for Metro while Owen Gusewelle had four aces. Josh Gass and Thomas Schroader had two blocks each.



Metro-East Lutheran coach Jason Batty said his team was kind of limping into the regional with two starters out due to injury and two other players not quite 100 percent, but the team came alive in the match against East St. Louis.



“A.J. Risavy really stepped it up,” Batty said. “This is our second year straight going to the regional finals. Last year was our first as a program. We also ended up playing Edwardsville last year for the regional championship.”

More like this:

Related Video: