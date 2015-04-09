Alton and Edwardsville freshman-sophomore girls showcased their talents at the annual Alton Freshman-Sophomore Relays event at Public School Stadium in Alton on Wednesday, despite an ongoing threat of rain.

The clouds cleared later in the track and field meet and the girls were able to get all of their events in at the stadium.

The event that drew the most attention was the high jump, which continued for a good period after the regular meet had concluded. Alton freshman Katie Mans was again the center attraction.

Mans won the meet by clearing 5-2.25; and went for a meet record of 5-4.25, narrowly missing.

“She just missed it,” Alton coach Terry Mitchell said. “The meet record was 5-4, so we put it up a quarter of an inch more. I think she was tired from running the 1,600 relay or she would have gotten it. She ran a great leg on that relay.”

Mitchell was the meet manager and he pushed the events on so it could be completed.

“It wasn’t a scoring meet,” Mitchell said. “It was just a relays meet and it was chance for coaches to look at some of the younger girls and see what they are capable of doing.”

Several girls with varsity potential were showcased in the meet. Edwardsvile displayed a solid group of distance runners and Hazelwood Central in Missouri, Belleville East, East St. Louis and Belleville West also had some excellent runners and field event personnel entered in the meet.

Alton’s 800 medley relay and 1,600 relay and 800 medley relay were two of its top performances placing third and fourth, respectively. Alton’s sprinters, including Mans, showed significant potential, Mitchell said.

“We have a lot of solid underclass sprinters,” Mitchell said.

The Alton coach said Mans has excellent form for being only a freshman and he plans to continue to refine those skills, trying to have her peak in early to mid May for post-season competition.

