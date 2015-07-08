Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Police are searching the area for a 42-year-old Alton resident, Michelle K. Brooks, after she was reported missing early Wednesday morning by family. Brooks was last spoken to in the evening of July 6th.

Brooks has been described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, approximately 175 pounds and having light brown, shoulder length hair and blue eyes. Brooks has several tattoos including a dragonfly on her left forearm, skull and flames on her right forearm, frog on her breast, cat on her shoulder blade and an unknown tattoo on her ankle.

Anyone with information about Brooks’ whereabouts, or this incident, is encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department as soon as possible at 618-463-3505.

