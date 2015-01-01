Once again this past year, the Metro East Step Out: Walk To Stop Diabetes topped its goal, raising a total of $116,500.

A goal of $112,000 was set and it was broken once again under the leadership of Rawnie Berry for the American Diabetes Association.

Simmons-Hanly-Conroy was the presenting sponsor of the event this past fall.

“It really was just an asserted effort from our committee and what we did through the support of walkers and sponsors,” Berry, the walk coordinator, said. “Our final push after the walk came through our committee members doing a variety of things from late-year pin-up campaigns, collection cans, etc. One committee member – Jamie Austin – even collected dimes with her children and raised over $600.”

The Metro East Step Out Walk was Oct. 4 at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

At the end of the walk day, $110,000 was collected so then the committee for the event started its additional work.

“We were facing all the holidays, but this group of dedicated individuals kept moving forward and realized the importance of reaching the goal and exceeded it.”

This was the fifth walk Berry has coordinated. She said she is inspired by the people she meets in her job and dedication of everyone to the campaign.

One person Berry came acquainted with this past year was Brooklyn mayor Vera Banks, who raised over $2,100 in her community.

“Vera challenged the city of Brooklyn,” Berry said. “Meeting with Vera and hearing the story of how her father was diagnosed with diabetes late in life and also how the people in her community responded was very humbling.”

Corey Wenzel of Enclave Capital Management was corporate recruitment chair and Mark Hinrichs of Impact Strategies was corporate recruitment vice chair. Alton Steel had the single biggest fund-raising team effort, collecting $6,800.

The ADA uses the walk to fund programs and also donates part of the donations to diabetes research.

“The funds go toward helping inform and educate folks and research is also a big emphasis for us,” Berry said. “We need cities, townships and villages to have fund-raising teams like Brooklyn. I hope we can add some of those for next year.”

