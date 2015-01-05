

Welcome to the Great White North! The general public and everyone interested in Scouting are invited and welcome to attend. The Klondike Derby is a winter competitive team event that area Boy Scouts look forward to all year long.

Boy Scouts of America Lewis & Clark Council, Cahokia Mounds and Piasa Bird Districts sponsor the 26th Annual Klondike Derby slated for January 10th. The Derby is from 9:00 am - 4:30 pm at Camp Warren Levis, Boy Scout Ln. in Godfrey.

The Klondike Derby resembles a dogsled race reminiscent of the Alaska gold rush days. Musher’s (patrol leaders) race their sleds pulled by dog-teams (Boy Scout Patrols or co-ed Venture Crews) on a challenging course through Camp Warren Levis in Godfrey. Teams participate in events that test their skills in winter survival, orienteering, fire building, first aid, and outdoor cooking, just to name a few.

In addition to strength and endurance, this race demands leadership, team-work, problem solving and proficiency in a broad range of Scout skills and knowledge. Scout patrols have built their own sleds and gathered all the required materials needed for the day. They will pull their sleds to different challenge sites called cities that will test their skills in first aid, archery, rifle shooting, map and compass, lashing (making basic tools and survival structures using ropes and wood poles), search and rescue, snow shoes, shelter building, cable crossing, block and tackle rigging, fire building, cooking and more.

Each city is run by a mayor and his group of volunteers who award points for accomplishing the task and Scout Spirit. Each sled team represents a patrol, of five to nine Scouts and is the very heart of Scout leadership, training and experience. The patrol leader must show a positive attitude and strong leadership skills at each challenge site. During the Derby, the team or patrol will not to receive coaching from adult leaders but must rely on their own abilities and resources.

All the Scouts are expected to live and participate according to the Scout Oath, Scout Law and Outdoor Code at all times. Each Team has built its own sled, planned meals and assembled the required gear and supplies. The sleds are approximately six feet long and two feet wide and must weigh at least 50 lbs empty. No wheels are permitted. Each sled must carry the following items: patrol flag, first aid kit, paper and pencil, knife, ropes, triangle bandages, blanket, flint and steel, cooking equipment and food, garbage bag, clip board, drinks, compass, scout handbook, fire building materials, ground cloth, one gallon of water, three six-foot poles, toilet paper, shovel, and a cup for each patrol member. The Lewis and Clark Council provides quality youth development programs to nearly 17,000 boys and girls in Bond, Calhoun, Clay, Clinton, Greene, Jefferson, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington, and Wayne counties in Illinois.

The Lewis and Clark Council is the largest Boy Scout Council in Southern Illinois and is divided into six Districts: Black Gold, Cahokia Mounds, Illini, Kaskaskia, Piasa Bird, and St. Clair. The Boy Scouts of America is one of the nation's largest and most prominent values-based youth development organizations. The BSA provides a program for young people that builds character, trains them in the responsibilities of participating citizenship, and develops personal fitness. For over a century, the BSA has helped build the future leaders of this country by combining educational activities and lifelong values with fun.

The Boy Scouts of America believes — and, through over a century of experience, knows — that helping youth is a key to building a more conscientious, responsible, and productive society.

