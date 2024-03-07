EDWARDSVILLE – Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors has been named a Platinum Award winner by Anywhere Leads for outstanding performance this past year. Anywhere Leads is a dedicated organization within Anywhere Real Estate Inc., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, focused on delivering high-quality leads to its affiliated brokers and agents in the Anywhere Leads Network.The Platinum Award is one of three Excellence Awards presented to Premier Network Brokers. Award criteria are based on rigorous scoring and success in a variety of metrics.

“I am thrilled to congratulate Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors on their achievement of the Platinum Award,” said Kristin Aerts, VP & Head of Anywhere Leads. "They have shown exceptional results across local market insights and best business practices to help our customers reach their real estate goals. This dedication has rightfully earned Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors the prestigious Platinum Award and serves as a testament to their unwavering commitment and outstanding contributions to the real estate sector.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’re pleased to receive the Anywhere Leads Network Platinum Award,” said Gerry Schuetzenhofer President, Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors. “This recognition puts us in great company with some of the best real estate brokers in our industry.”

About the Anywhere Leads Network

The Anywhere Leads Network is a nationwide high-performance network of brokers and agents from some of the most recognizable names in real estate with market-leading expertise who help clients and customers realize their true real estate advantage.

More like this: