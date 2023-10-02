ALTON – Raising another $35,000 for the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), the 15th Annual Alton Miles for Meso 5K Race and 3K Fun Run/Walk on Sept. 23 was a huge success in helping to continue the national, nonprofit ADAO’s mission of securing a U.S. ban on asbestos and supporting families impacted by asbestos-related diseases.

The event was hosted by Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation's largest mass torts firms and a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families, and Metro Tri Club.

“We are humbled each year by the outpouring of support for Miles for Meso from our friends and neighbors, and the community’s enthusiasm for the 2023 event was no exception,” said Todd Adamitis, Miles for Meso Committee chair and Simmons Hanly Conroy’s chief operations officer. “Equally vital to the event’s success are the numerous donors, sponsors, volunteers, and supporters who generously give both financially and with their time to ensure that we can continue to support the fine work of the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization.”

ADAO President Linda Reinstein said, “Miles for Meso continues to be an amazing event that both inspires people and helps ADAO fund its work to help families negatively impacted by asbestos, raise awareness of the dangers of asbestos, and ultimately secure a ban on asbestos in the United States. We are tremendously grateful to all the event’s participants, supporters, sponsors and others who pour so much into making Miles for Meso a truly remarkable community experience.”

Since the first race in 2009, Miles for Meso races have taken place in numerous states across the country, raising more than $925,000 for mesothelioma research and advocacy organizations.

Including funds from the races and its charitable foundations, Simmons Hanly Conroy has donated more than $20 million over the years to support various cancer research efforts across the country.

Simmons Hanly Conroy is extremely grateful to all of this year’s Miles for Meso fundraisers and donors who contributed to this vital cause.

In addition to on-site racers, walkers and onlookers, the 2023 Alton Miles for Meso included more than 1,000 participants locally and from across the U.S., as well as from Canada. On social media, participants used the hashtag #MilesForMeso to boost asbestos awareness and share photos of the event.

Among 27 fundraising teams for the event, the top earning team was Georgie Porgie’s Meso Patrol walking in memory of George Dreith of Godfrey, Illinois, who passed away from mesothelioma in 2015. The second-place fundraising team was Team Al, which was walking in memory of Albert Manning of Roxana, Illinois, who passed away in 2019 from mesothelioma. Winky’s Warriors finished third as a fundraising team, participating in remembrance of April ("Winky" to her grandkids Ruth and Lewis) Ice. The top individual fundraisers were Linda Maple, Alison Dreith and Payton Zeilman.

The 5K race top finishers were Frankie Biondo of Wildwood, Missouri, who placed first overall in the men’s race with a time of 16:10, and Stephanie Pruitt of Bunker Hill, Illinois, who placed first overall in the women’s division with a time of 20:51. All Miles for Meso race finishers received commemorative medals.

Simmons Hanly Conroy thanks the Miles for Meso sponsors whose generous support helps to ensure the annual event’s continued success and impact. This year’s Alton event sponsors included:

Asbestos.com, BDO, Classic Graphics, Early, Lucarelli, Sweeney & Meisenkothen, First Mid Bank & Trust, Holland Construction Services, Jenner & Block, Kiku Obata, Law Forum, Lockton, Mesothelioma Hope, National Record Retrieval, Paszkiewicz Litigation Services, Pohlman Court Reporting, Sokolove Law and The Bridge Church. Platinum sponsor Acropolis Technology Group.

The 2024 Alton Miles for Meso is scheduled for Sep. 21.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy

Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms, dedicated to helping victims of mesothelioma and asbestos-related cancers. Other primary areas of litigation include prescription opioids, sexual abuse, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental, and personal injury. Firm attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including prescription opioids, Vioxx, Yaz, and Toyota Unintended Acceleration. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Firm attorneys’ passion for improving the lives of asbestos victims and their families extends to the firm’s contributions to mesothelioma cancer research and ongoing support through initiatives including the firm’s annual Miles for Meso 5K race and fun run/walk. Firm offices are located in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Alton, Illinois. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

