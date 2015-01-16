Marquette slips away from Mascoutah 51-47 in tight contest
Marquette and Mascoutah battled all the way to the end, but the Explorers prevailed 51-47 led by a 10-0 burst in the third quarter.
Shandon Boone once again led Marquette in scoring with 19 points; Ben Sebacher had one of his best performances of the season on both ends of the court, scoring 12 points. Max Goepel had 11 points.
“It was a fun game,” Marquette coach Steve Medford said. “The kids played hard and gritty.”
The Explorers move to 13-4 overall with the win. Marquette plays at 5:30 p.m. against Pittsfield in the Jersey Tourney on Saturday.
Medford said the next five games for his club will be tough. Pittsfield will be a formidable opponent, the coach said.
“Pittsfield is well coached and very similar in how we play,” he said.
Marquette jumped out to an early 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Mascoutah raced ahead to a 27-17 lead at halftime, then Marquette had the 10-0 burst to even the game and eventually pull away for the win.
