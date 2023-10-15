Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
IMerge Community Center's Chili Voted Best Among Entries In Organization Category

16 minutes ago

ALTON - In Alton Main Street’s Chili Cook-off held Saturday at Elijah P’s, iMerge Community...

Pritzker Administration on Heightened Alert for Illinois Threats in Wake of Middle East Conflict

22 minutes ago

CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office o...

ISP Urges Vigilance, Awareness Against Violence and Hate Crimes In Wake Of Middle East Conflict

25 minutes ago

CHICAGO – As the Israeli-Hamas conflict continues, the Illinois State Police (ISP) continues...

Bethalto East Primary School Recognized By Solution Tree For Success For Student Achievement

October 15 2023 at 7:37 AM

BETHALTO - BCUSD#8 Bethalto East Primary School was recently recognized by Solution Tree as a Promising...

ISP Releases Illinois Law Enforcement Response For Homelessness Guidebook

October 15 2023 at 7:35 AM

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is releasing the first Illinois Law Enforcement...

When Should I Get A Flu Shot?

October 15 2023 at 7:35 AM

As we enter fall, the emails from your workplace or pharmacy may start to pop up in your inbox....

United Way Offers Community Resource Fair For Credit Awareness

October 15 2023 at 1:00 AM

ST. LOUIS - October is Credit Awareness Month! To celebrate and help the community, the St. Louis Regional...

Red Cross Needs Thousands Of Additional Blood Donations To Replenish Supply

October 14 2023 at 7:35 AM

ST. LOUIS — Since announcing a national blood and platelet shortage a month ago, thousands...

Raging Rivers Shares Haunted History at Park's Halloween Attraction

October 14 2023 at 7:35 AM

GRAFTON - Raging Rivers Water Park is a favorite summer spot, but the history of the property is...

NGRREC’s October Neighbor Night is All About Bats

October 14 2023 at 7:35 AM

EAST ALTON – Welcome in the spooky season by learning all about bats with biologist and...

Block Party Kicks Off SIUE Homecoming & Family Weekend

October 13 2023 at 2:53 PM

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Homecoming & Family Weekend has launche...

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones Appoints Chief Charles Coyle as City of St. Louis Public Safety Director 

October 13 2023 at 1:41 PM

ST. LOUIS - Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the appointment of Chief Charles Coyle as the Public...

Candlelight Vigil Scheduled For Missing Carrollton Woman

October 13 2023 at 1:33 PM

CARROLLTON - A candlelight vigil will be held soon for Amy Baumgartner Faltin, a 39-year-old Green...

Alton Golf Hall Of Fame Inductee Ray Morales Reflects On Career, Community, More

October 13 2023 at 12:00 PM

ALTON - Alton Golf Hall of Fame Inductee Ray Morales recently discussed his golf career, his induction...

The Cute and the Creepy: Whispering Woods Hosts Halloween Event for Young Kids

October 13 2023 at 9:28 AM

GODFREY - The Whispering Woods Bed and Breakfast/Retreat and Event Center has combined the cute an...

Triskaidekaphobia Anyone? - 13 Fun Facts About Friday the 13th

October 13 2023 at 8:54 AM

ALTON – While many people look forward to the spooky, supposedly unlucky day, others, not so...

Alton Police Requests Public’s Assistance After Several Vehicle Burglaries

October 13 2023 at 8:35 AM

ALTON - The Alton Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in regard to several vehicl...

Marquette Catholic Promises Immersive Thriller at Fall Play This Weekend

October 13 2023 at 8:30 AM

ALTON - Horror fans can enjoy a fully immersive theater experience at Marquette Catholic High School...

The Gori Law Firm Hires Kevin Milano as New Attorney

October 13 2023 at 8:00 AM

EDWARDSVILLE – The Gori Law firm recently announced the hiring of Kevin Milano as its newest...

Lewis and Clark State Historic Site Hosts Fall Craft Fair Saturday, Oct. 21

October 13 2023 at 7:45 AM

HARTFORD – The Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Madison County will host its fourth...
