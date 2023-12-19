Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Wings nearly erased a 3-0 deficit but wound up with their sixth loss in seven games.
“It’s huge,” forward Alex DeBrincat said of Larkin's return. “He’s obviously our leader and our best player, so it’s nice to get him back. We obviously missed him a lot. Happy he’s back and hopefully we can get this back on track.”
Article continues after sponsor message
Larkin, 27, played 21 minutes and 13 seconds. His assist gave him 26 points in 25 games.
Larkin suffered an upper body injury when he was struck in the head and neck area by Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph on Dec. 9. Larkin lay motionless on the ice as a stretcher was quickly wheeled out. He was eventually able to stand up after regaining consciousness, but was hunched over as he was assisted to the locker room.
Did you know Riverbender.com is free for you thanks to our awesome advertisers? We noticed you're using an ad block software. Please give our sponsors some exposure by disabling your ad blocking service for Riverbender.com.