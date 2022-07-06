TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Civic Memorial's Bryce Zupan had the only RBI of the night for the Alton River Dragons, a seventh-inning sacrifice fly, as Alton was held to three hits in a 5-2 loss to the Terre Haute, Ind., REX to open the second half of the Prospect League's split season Tuesday night at Bob Warn Field at Sycamore Stadium on the campus of Indiana State University in Terre Haute.

The River Dragons won the first half championship in the Prairie Land Division of the Western Conference on Saturday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park and have qualified for the league's postseason. Alton is now 18-14 overall.

Article continues after sponsor message

The River Dragons scored first in the opening inning when Blake Burris of Edwardsville scored on a wild pitch that advanced Kurtis Reid to third, but the REX went ahead for good on a two-run homer by Alec Brunson in the home half of the inning to put Terre Haute ahead 2-1. Parks Bouck hit a solo homer in the second to extend the lead to 3-1, then Robert Ciulla hit a two-run homer to left in the bottom of the sixth to give the REX a 5-1 lead. Zupan's seventh inning sacrifice fly scored Mike Hampton of Alton High with the final run of the game as Terre Haute went on to the 5-2 win.

Reid had two of the three Alton hits, with Noah Bush coming up with the only other hit, Zupan's sacrifice fly in the seventh the team's only RBI of the night. Matthew Romero starting on the mound, giving up five runs, all earned, and six in in five-and-two-thirds inning, walking three and striking out four. Carson Richardson fanned one while on the mound and Hunter Callahan pitched the eighth inning for the Dragons.

Alton opens the second half 0-1 and concludes its road trip on Wednesday and Thursday, playing at the Cape Catfish of Cape Girardeau, Mo., with both games starting at 6:35 p.m. The River Dragons then play a home-and-home set with the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots, the first game Friday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field at 6:35 p.m., then going to CarShield Field in O'Fallon for the second game, also starting at 6:35 p.m. Alton stays on the road with a game at the Normal Cornbelters Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m., have an off-day July 11, then play another two-game series at Cape July 12-13, both games again starting at 6:35 p.m., then play again at O'Fallon July 15, also at 6:35 p.m

More like this: