Kelbie Zupan fires in a shot. (Photo by Randy Manning)HIGHLAND - Kelbie Zupan had a career-best game Tuesday night in the Highland Tourney with a 26-point outburst. Zupan's effort, combined with a strong performance from her teammates led Civic Memorial's girls' basketball team past a talented Breese Central squad 53-48.

Zupan spearheaded a huge charge in the second half, scoring 16 of her squad's first 17 points. Teammates Aubree Wallace had 10 points total in the contest, Olivia Durbin added 8 points, Avari Combes had 4 points, Emily Williams 3 points and Maya Tuckson had 2 points.

CM was ahead 22-17 at halftime, then Zupan erupted for a scoring display that will be remembered throughout the season.

CM, now 19-3, will meet 15-3 rival Alton in the Highland Tourney semifinals on Thursday night.

