EDWARDSVILLE - It was a history-making night on two fronts for the Edwardsville girls wrestling team this past Thursday night, Jan. 23, 2025.

It was the first-ever double spotlight match for both the boys and girls teams, as the Tiger boys met CBC, while the girls went against Belleville West, both under the spotlight. Most importantly, Holly Zugmaier became the first Tigers' female wrestler to accumulate 100 wins, getting the milestone win in a forfeit at 135 pounds, as the Tigers went on to defeat the Maroons 50-24 at Warren "Babe" Stahlhut Arena in the Jon Davis Wrestling Center.

It's definitely a busy time for the Tigers at this time, as head coach Jon Wagner prepares his wrestlers for the upcoming IHSA state series. Edwardsville's girls begin regional wrestling action on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

"The girls are working hard, getting ready for the regionals," Wagner said. "On Tuesday, we won the 16-team 618 Tournament at Edwardsville High School for our fourth tournament championship. Holly Zugmaier was the first girl to get 100 victories last night."

Also winning by forfeit on the night were Genevieve Dykstra at 105 pounds, Alexandra Chong at 115 pounds, and Brooklyn Alldredge at 120 pounds. The Lindhorst sisters also came through big, with Gigi winning a 10-0 decision at 110 pounds, and Olive taking a 16-2 win at 125 pounds.

Scoring wins by falls on the night were Emma Rogers in 41 seconds at 100 pounds, Abbrey DeWerff at 145 pounds in 3:10, and Isabella Appiah pulled at a dramatic pin at 5:23 of the 190-pound bout for the final Tiers win.

In addition, it was the Tigers' Senior Night, where the senior wrestlers from both teams and their families were saluted, honored and thanked for their contributions to the programs in the annual ceremonies.

The Tigers will compete in the IHSA regional at Civic Memorial on Jan. 31, with the qualifiers going to the Highland sectional on Feb. 14, and the state finals will be held at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington Feb. 28-Mar. 1.

