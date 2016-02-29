Zolin Michael Hopkins
February 29, 2016 2:45 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Zolin Michael Hopkins
Parents: Benita and Chad Hopkins
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Birth weight: 6 lbs 14 oz
Birth Length: 18 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Time : 5:00 AM
Date: 11/3/2015
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Madison (16), Claxton (15), Destiny (14), Zoey (2)
Grand parents:
John Hopkins of Bethalto, Donna Hopkins of Granite City, Brenda Schmitz of Dupo
More like this: