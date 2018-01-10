Zoey Leeanne Hendricks
Name: Zoey Leeanne Hendricks
Parents: Julia and Devin Hendricks of Jerseyville
Birth weight: 7 lbs 13 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 10:48
Date: January 5, 2018
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Ryan (5); Lila (3)
Grandparents: Mike & Ginger Hendricks, Medora;
Paul & Heather Williams, Jerseyville