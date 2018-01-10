Name: Zoey Leeanne Hendricks

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Julia and Devin Hendricks of Jerseyville

Birth weight: 7 lbs 13 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time : 10:48

Date: January 5, 2018

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Ryan (5); Lila (3)

Grandparents: Mike & Ginger Hendricks, Medora;

Paul & Heather Williams, Jerseyville

 