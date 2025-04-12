GLEN CARBON - Morgan Zobrist came up with four hits and a RBI, while Maddy Callovini had three hits and three RBIs, and Avery Grenzenbach struck out six while inside the circle, as Father McGivney Catholic defeated Waterloo Gibault Catholic 17-7 in a softball game on Friday afternoon at Griffins Park.

The Griffins banged out a total of 17 hits to go on to the five-inning win, a game terminated by the 10-run rule, and also took advantage of five Hawks errors to go on to the win.

McGivney took an early 4-0 lead after the first inning, with both sides scoring three runs each in the second, making the score 7-3 for the Griffins. McGivney then scored four more times in the third to go up 11-3, before Gibault answered back with four runs in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 11-7. The Griffins countered with a six-run home half of the fifth to make the final 17-7.

Zobrist led the way for McGivney with her four hits and RBI, while Callovini was next with her three hits and three RBIs, Julia Behrmann had two hits and three RBIs, Grenzenbach helped herself with two hits and two RBIs, both Alexa Jones and Nora Mensing had two hits and drove in a run each, Ani Hasenstab had a hit and two RBIs, and Charlie Wiegers had a hit and RBI.

Grenzenbach threw four innings in the circle, allowing three runs, two earned, on two hits, walking two and fanning six. Mensing pitched the fifth inning, allowing four runs, two earned, on five hits, walking none and striking out none.

The Hawks are now 4-5, while the Griffins improve to 4-6, and play East Alton-Wood River Saturday morning at 10 a.m., as part of a cluster at White Hall North Greene, going against the Spartans at 11:45 a.m. After the Saturday cluster, McGivney returns home to play Trenton Wesclin on Monday and Marissa-Coulterville on Tuesday, both games starting at 4:30 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

