WHITE HALL - The Calhoun/Brussels girls basketball team took care of business in the late game Monday by dispatching of #7 seed Pleasant Hill at the Lady Spartan Classic.

Calhoun/Brussels now goes into its rubber match with South County Wednesday night for a chance to go to the championship game Saturday. The win was the 14th for the Lady Warriors, with only four losses on the season.

Kate Zipprich paced the Lady Warriors with 18 points and Audrey Gilman added 11 points.

South County took its first loss at Calhoun on December 22 before the Vipers took down the Lady Warriors in a pool-play game at the Carlinville Holiday Tournament. The Lady Warriors got everyone in the game Monday night and had seven different players punch in some points as a running clock fourth quarter was triggered with a 44-11 start to the frame.

CB 15 15 14 7 - 51

PHW 6 2 3 11 - 22

Calhoun/Brussels (14-4) - Lila Simon 6, Maddie Buchanan 2, Gracie Klaas 4, Ella Sievers 4, Jaelyn Hill 6, Kate Zipprich 18, Audrey Gilman 11

2FG - 20 3FG - 3 FT - 3/5 Fouls - 11

PHW - Ava Wombles 9, Hannah Hill 3, Rachel McMullen 5, Skylar Bainter 5

2FG - 5 3FG - 1 FT - 4/10 Fouls - 6

