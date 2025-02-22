WHITE HALL – Calhoun's girls basketball team claimed the North Greene Regional championship with a decisive 53-37 victory over Nokomis on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at White Hall. The Warriors showcased their offensive prowess, led by Kate Zipprich and Aubrey Gilman, who scored 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Calhoun established an early lead, finishing the first quarter at 18-12 and maintaining an advantage through the second and third quarters with scores of 33-24 and 43-33. In the fourth period, the Warriors added 10 points while limiting Nokomis to just 4 points for the 53-37 margin at the final buzzer.

Anna Oswald contributed 8 points to the Warriors' effort, while Kiera Sievers and Stella Gress each added 7 points. Sadie Kiel and Layla Longnecker rounded out the scoring with 6 and 2 points, respectively.

Article continues after sponsor message

For Nokomis, Kinley Stolte led the scoring with 18 points, and Natalie Brownback contributed 13 points.

Calhoun is set to continue its postseason run at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in the Raymond-Lincolnwood Semifinals, where the Warriors will face Brownstown (Coop). Carrollton will compete in the other sectional semifinal matchup at 6 p.m. at the same location.

More like this: