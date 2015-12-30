STATE FARM HOLIDAY CLASSIC

ZION-BENTON 66, EDWARDSVILLE 57: Kienan Baltimore's 25-point effort helped Zion-Benton snap Edwardsville's five-game winning streak as the Zee-Bees downed the Tigers 66-57 in a State Farm Holiday Classic quarterfinal match at Normal West Tuesday.

The loss put the Tigers into a fifth-place semifinal match against North Chicago at U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington Wednesday; the winner plays for fifth at 7 p.m. today at U.S. Cellular Coliseum, while the loser plays for seventh at 8:30 p.m. today at Normal West.

A.J. Epenesa led Edwardsville with 18 points, with Oliver Stephen scoring 17 and Mark Smith 12.

DJ Taylor has 12 points for Zion, with Deshawn Wilson Jr. adding 11.

