BETHALTO – Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto celebrated the creativity and dedication of its young writers from kindergarten through eighth grade during the annual Young Authors Awards Ceremony on Feb. 27, 2025. Students showcased their talents by writing and illustrating their own books, which were carefully reviewed by a team of teachers. Awards were presented in several categories, honoring students for their outstanding storytelling, creativity, and effort.

The highlight of the event was the announcement of students nominated for the prestigious Madison County Young Authors Program. Five of the following students will advance to represent Zion Lutheran School at the Madison County Young Authors Awards Ceremony on Saturday, April 26, 2025: Addison Rexford

Lottie Rupprecht

Caleb Wheeler

Hudson Donohoo

Scott Holmes

Drew Koch

Clark Schoeber

Sammy Burford

Maelene Wright

Hunter Turner

Paolo Scheffel

Andrew Hunter

Annabelle Bean

Grace Koch

Zion Lutheran School also recognized students in the following categories:

WOW! Award (for exceptional storytelling and creativity):

Jaye Tolle

Lane Burford

Josie Hannefin

David Admire

Leticia Lorenz

Andrew Hunter

Claire Epps

Extra Effort (for outstanding dedication to their work):

Caroline Ridgeway

Caleb Lorenz

Riley Hoxsey

Macy Gibson

Maelene Wright

Caroline Sitze

Gavin Martin

Kylie Pfeiffer

Article continues after sponsor message

Artfully Creative (for imaginative and artistic storytelling):

Noah Ridgeway

Milo Dyer

Summer Allen

Mina Grossheim

Hunter Turner

Paolo Scheffel

Lottie Rupprecht

Hank Wright

110% Award (for going above and beyond in their writing):

Kennedi Hopkins

Zoe Slusser

Will Sproull

Archer Dorris

Lukas Liefer

Amelia Johnson

Masen Pohlman

Illustrator’s Award (for exceptional illustrations accompanying their stories):

Aubree Grove

Prestlei Elam

Grace Winkelmann

Jack Sitze

Hank Wright

Masen Pohlman

Claire Epps

"We are incredibly proud of all our students for their hard work and creativity," said Mrs. Ridgeway, 2nd grade teacher. "The Young Authors Program is an opportunity for students to develop their writing skills and share their imaginative stories with the community."

For more information about the Young Authors Program or the Madison County Awards, please contact Zion Lutheran School Bethalto at 618-377-5507 or schooloffice@zionbethalto.org.

