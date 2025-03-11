Zion Lutheran School Celebrates Talented Young Authors
BETHALTO – Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto celebrated the creativity and dedication of its young writers from kindergarten through eighth grade during the annual Young Authors Awards Ceremony on Feb. 27, 2025. Students showcased their talents by writing and illustrating their own books, which were carefully reviewed by a team of teachers. Awards were presented in several categories, honoring students for their outstanding storytelling, creativity, and effort.
The highlight of the event was the announcement of students nominated for the prestigious Madison County Young Authors Program. Five of the following students will advance to represent Zion Lutheran School at the Madison County Young Authors Awards Ceremony on Saturday, April 26, 2025:
Zion Lutheran School also recognized students in the following categories:
WOW! Award (for exceptional storytelling and creativity):
- Jaye Tolle
- Lane Burford
- Josie Hannefin
- David Admire
- Leticia Lorenz
- Andrew Hunter
- Claire Epps
Extra Effort (for outstanding dedication to their work):
- Caroline Ridgeway
- Caleb Lorenz
- Riley Hoxsey
- Macy Gibson
- Maelene Wright
- Caroline Sitze
- Gavin Martin
- Kylie Pfeiffer
Artfully Creative (for imaginative and artistic storytelling):
- Noah Ridgeway
- Milo Dyer
- Summer Allen
- Mina Grossheim
- Hunter Turner
- Paolo Scheffel
- Lottie Rupprecht
- Hank Wright
110% Award (for going above and beyond in their writing):
- Kennedi Hopkins
- Zoe Slusser
- Will Sproull
- Archer Dorris
- Lukas Liefer
- Amelia Johnson
- Masen Pohlman
Illustrator’s Award (for exceptional illustrations accompanying their stories):
- Aubree Grove
- Prestlei Elam
- Grace Winkelmann
- Jack Sitze
- Hank Wright
- Masen Pohlman
- Claire Epps
"We are incredibly proud of all our students for their hard work and creativity," said Mrs. Ridgeway, 2nd grade teacher. "The Young Authors Program is an opportunity for students to develop their writing skills and share their imaginative stories with the community."
For more information about the Young Authors Program or the Madison County Awards, please contact Zion Lutheran School Bethalto at 618-377-5507 or schooloffice@zionbethalto.org.
