BETHALTO - Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto, IL is proud to announce and celebrate the exceptional achievements of our Honor Roll students for their hard work and dedication to their studies during the 2nd quarter.

High Honor Roll

Paolo Scheffel, Avery Boots, Leticia Lorenz, Hunter Turner, Maelene Wright, Claire Epps, Grace Koch, Kylie Pfeiffer, Aidan Wheeler

Honor Roll

Gavin Martin, Josh Liefer, Jeremy Jones, Carter Whipple, Annabelle Bean, Isaiah Hanson, Amelia Johnson, Jackson Rider

These students have demonstrated a commitment to excellence and a passion for learning that truly exemplifies the spirit of Zion Saints. We commend their efforts and look forward to their continued success.

Congratulations to all of our Honor Roll students! Keep striving for greatness.

If you would like more information about Zion Lutheran School Bethalto Middle School join us for Kindergarten Preview Night on January 23rd 5pm or 6pm or schedule a private tour. Meet the Teachers, Classroom Tours, Q&A Session, Hear About Activities and New Opportunities.

