BETHALTO - Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto, Ill. is proud to announce and celebrate the exceptional achievements of our Honor Roll students for their hard work and dedication to their studies during the first quarter.

High Honor Roll: (pictured below) Avery Boots, Leticia Lorenz, Hunter Turner, Maelene Wright, Paolo Scheffel, Annabelle Bean, Claire Epps, Amelia Johnson, Grace Koch, Kylie Pfeiffer, Aidan Wheeler.

Honor Roll: (pictured below) Jeremy Jones, Carter Whipple, Raine Sahuri, Isaiah Hanson.

These students have demonstrated a commitment to excellence and a passion for learning that truly exemplifies the spirit of Zion Saints. We commend their efforts and look forward to their continued success.

Congratulations to all of our Honor Roll students! Keep striving for greatness.

If you would like more information about Zion Lutheran School Bethalto Middle School, join us for an Open House on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. Meet the Teachers, Classroom Tours, Q&A Session, Hear About Activities and New Opportunities.We will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a short presentation and activity in each classroom. We can't wait to welcome you and your family to our middle school!

