BETHALTO - Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto, Ill. is proud to announce and celebrate the exceptional achievements of our Honor Roll students for their hard work and dedication to their studies during the first quarter.

High Honor Roll: (pictured below) Avery Boots, Leticia Lorenz, Hunter Turner, Maelene Wright, Paolo Scheffel, Annabelle Bean, Claire Epps, Amelia Johnson, Grace Koch, Kylie Pfeiffer, Aidan Wheeler.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Honor Roll: (pictured below) Jeremy Jones, Carter Whipple, Raine Sahuri, Isaiah Hanson.

Article continues after sponsor message

These students have demonstrated a commitment to excellence and a passion for learning that truly exemplifies the spirit of Zion Saints. We commend their efforts and look forward to their continued success.

Congratulations to all of our Honor Roll students! Keep striving for greatness.

If you would like more information about Zion Lutheran School Bethalto Middle School, join us for an Open House on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. Meet the Teachers, Classroom Tours, Q&A Session, Hear About Activities and New Opportunities.We will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a short presentation and activity in each classroom. We can't wait to welcome you and your family to our middle school!

More like this:

Zion Lutheran School Bethalto Announces Third Quarter High Honor Roll and Honor Roll Students
Mar 19, 2025
Zion Lutheran School Bethalto Recognizes 2nd Quarter Outstanding Academic Achievements
Jan 15, 2025
Zion Lutheran School Celebrates Talented Young Authors
Mar 11, 2025
Metro-East Lutheran High School Third Quarter Honor Roll 2024-2025
Mar 18, 2025
Granite City High School Announces Elks Students of the Month
Mar 13, 2025

 