BETHALTO – Zion Lutheran School is proud to recognize students who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement during the first quarter of the 2025–2026 school year.

Students earning High Honor Roll distinction have maintained exceptional academic performance and dedication to excellence. Congratulations to:

High Honor Roll

Hunter Turner

Leticia Lorenz

Carter Whipple

Raine Sahuri

Chris Epps

Scott Holmes

Riley Hoxsey

Andrew Sitze

Dominic Ventimiglia

Students earning Honor Roll distinction have also demonstrated strong academic effort and commitment to learning. Congratulations to:

Honor Roll

Maelene Wright

Gavin Martin

Drew Koch

Colby Merritt

Andon Reed

Zion Lutheran School celebrates these students for their hard work, perseverance, and commitment to academic excellence. Their achievements reflect the school’s mission to nurture students spiritually, academically, and socially in a Christ-centered environment.

For more information about Zion Lutheran School, please visit www.zlsbethalto.org or contact the school office at (618) 377-5507.

