Zion Lutheran School Announces 1st Quarter Honor Roll
Students recognized at Zion Lutheran for academic honors.
BETHALTO – Zion Lutheran School is proud to recognize students who have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement during the first quarter of the 2025–2026 school year.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Students earning High Honor Roll distinction have maintained exceptional academic performance and dedication to excellence. Congratulations to:
High Honor Roll
Hunter Turner
Leticia Lorenz
Carter Whipple
Raine Sahuri
Chris Epps
Scott Holmes
Riley Hoxsey
Andrew Sitze
Dominic Ventimiglia
Students earning Honor Roll distinction have also demonstrated strong academic effort and commitment to learning. Congratulations to:
Honor Roll
Maelene Wright
Gavin Martin
Drew Koch
Colby Merritt
Andon Reed
Zion Lutheran School celebrates these students for their hard work, perseverance, and commitment to academic excellence. Their achievements reflect the school’s mission to nurture students spiritually, academically, and socially in a Christ-centered environment.
For more information about Zion Lutheran School, please visit www.zlsbethalto.org or contact the school office at (618) 377-5507.
More like this: