Zion Bethalto Students Learn by Doing for 2019 Science and History Fair
December 12, 2019 11:00 AM December 13, 2019 9:31 AM
Listen to the story
BETHALTO - Students in Grades 6 through 8 prepared and recently presented their projects for judging.
Grade 7 and Grade 8 students also gave oral presentations about their projects. A Grade 1 student, the youngest represented in the Fair, submitted a science research project. Two Grade 8 students received the Principal’s Award as special recognition for their work.
