SAUGET – The Gateway Grizzlies are pleased to announce that Peter Zimmermann has been chosen as the Frontier League Player of the Week for the week ending August 25th. It is the fourth time in his three seasons with the club that he has won the award and second this season, having also done so once in 2022 and 2023.

The St. Louis native kicked off the week in style against the Florence Y’alls, becoming the second player in the Frontier League this season and the first Grizzlie in over 10 years to hit three home runs in a single game on Tuesday, driving in five runs in the contest. He would also hit a fourth homer in the series against Florence as part of a series sweep that clinched Gateway’s second straight playoff appearance.

Article continues after sponsor message

He would keep up his prolific ways over the weekend in Evansville, finishing off the week on Sunday with a three-hit game and two more RBIs. Overall, in six games this week, Zimmermann batted .476 (10-for-21) with three multi-hit games, four home runs, nine RBIs, and 11 runs scored, leading the Grizzlies to a 5-1 week.

The award is the fourth Frontier League Player or Pitcher of the Week honor for Gateway this season, with Deylen Miley having also earned a pair of Pitcher of the Week awards.

Having secured the #2 seed in the upcoming West Division playoffs and hosting duties for the Wild Card Game on Tuesday, September 3 at Grizzlies Ballpark, the Grizzlies travel next to Avon, Ohio for their final road series of the season against the Lake Erie Crushers in a possible preview of the aforementioned Wild Card matchup. Lukas Veinbergs will kick off the three-game set on Tuesday, August 27, at 5:35 p.m. CT, opposed by Crushers southpaw and Kirkwood, Missouri native Jack Eisenbarger at Crushers Stadium.

More like this: