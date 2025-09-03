Zeldin To Visit Scott Air Force Base: EPA Partners With Illinois Farm To Curb Food Waste
Zeldin to introduce a new initiative distributing excess food to reduce national waste.
SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin will visit Scott Air Force Base on Friday, Sept. 5, to launch a nationwide program aimed at distributing excess food to reduce waste.
The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. in the Base Commissary parking lot.
The program represents a collaboration between the EPA and Frey Farms of Illinois, which will provide a truckload of excess watermelon, sweet corn, and watermelon juice to members of the base.
The initiative is part of the EPA’s broader effort to address food waste across the country.
