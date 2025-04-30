TROY — Zane Meier of Triad cleared 4.30 meters to win the Madison County Large Schools Track and Field pole vault competition on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Meier’s performance edged out Edwardsville’s Parker Owens, who cleared 4.15 meters in the county meet held in Troy.

Meier has demonstrated consistent progress this season, setting a personal record of 14 feet, 7.5 inches (4.45 meters) on April 21 at a meet involving Collinsville, Triad, and O’Fallon. He also placed second at the Norm Armstrong Invite with a vault of 14 feet, 1.75 inches (4.31 meters). In addition to his individual success, Meier has contributed to the Knights’ 4x400 relay team, which posted a season-best time of 3:38.48 at the Norm Armstrong Invite on April 12.

Reflecting on his experience, Meier said, “This is my third year of pole vaulting. I am loving having a great time with it. My goal is just to have a good time getting new heights. All the vaulters make it better. That is what makes it so much better.”

Meier also spoke about his friendly rivalry with Owens, saying he “grew up with Parker, [we] always hang out. My goal for the season is 14-7 or 14-8. It would be nice, and I hope to get to state and do well at state.”

