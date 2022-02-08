Our Love Story:

The Couple: Taylor and Zachary from St. Charles

Date Met/Started Dating: August 28, 2017

Briefly Describe First Date: Zac picked me up from my house, took me out on the river and then went back to his house and barbecued.

Date Married: June 2, 2018

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Going out on the river, mushroom hunting and trying new restaurants.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Never stop trying. Also, buy her a pug.