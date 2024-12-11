ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton is excited to announce that Zach Yoder, MHA, RN, NEA-BC, FACHE, has accepted the invitation to serve as president. Mr. Yoder’s new position is effective Monday, January 6, 2025, and he will report to AJ Querciagrossa, chief executive officer, Western Region, OSF HealthCare.

“Zach will lead OSF Saint Anthony’s in aligning with the overall strategy of OSF HealthCare while directing all internal operations in continuing to ensure that high quality and cost-effective health care is delivered to our patients who we are blessed to serve in the Riverbend region,” says Querciagrossa. “Zach will carry forward a culture of collaboration and integration that provides a safe Mission Partner and patient care environment.”

New to OSF HealthCare, Zach most recently served as chief operating officer at SIHF Healthcare (Sauget, IL) and Touchette Regional Hospital (Cahokia Heights, IL). Yoder’s extensive clinical and leadership background makes him an excellent choice for this position. Some of his recent accomplishments include:

Decreasing staffing turnover by 9% and agency staffing by 60% in 2022

Closing care gaps and increasing multiple quality metrics across the organization with an increase of 13% in hypertension and diabetes management

Zach earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Southern Illinois University and a Master of Health Administration from Webster University in St. Louis. He then went on to earn a Master of Healthcare Operational Excellence from Washington University in St. Louis.

Since August 10, 2024, Lisa Schepers, DNP, MBA, RN, NE-BC, has served OSF Saint Anthony’s as interim president upon the resignation of Jerry Rumph. Schepers’ tenure as interim president included collaboration with Dennis Sands, MD, chief medical officer, and Sister M. Beata, F.S.G.M., vice president, Support Services, in leading OSF Saint Anthony’s during the timeframe while a search was conducted to name a new president.

More information on OSF Saint Anthony’s can be obtained by visiting www.osfsaintanthonys.org.

