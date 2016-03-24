JERSEYVILLE - Jersey High School has a history of players being selected to play in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game and senior Zac Ridenhour is joining the cast.

Ridenhour was selected to the IBCA fourth-team, All-State team last weekend. He was also selected to play in the IBCA All-Star game on Saturday, June 11, in Pontiac, IL.

Ridenhour, who averaged 19.5 points a game, with 603 points in 31 games and made 44 three-pointers, netted 216 of 424 field goal shots for 50.9 percent, most coming from outside the basket. He averaged 6.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.7 steals.

“Zac is the fourth kid at Jersey Community High School to be selected to play in the IBCA All-Star Game,” Coach Stote Reeder said. “Every honor he is getting is hard-earned and well-deserved. My favorite part of coaching is watching the kids grow up and mature, and Zac has done it as much as any kid I’ve had.”

Jersey Superintendent Lori Franke-Hopkins said Ridenhour is an explosive player on the court and frustrated opponents with his quickness on his feet.

“He moves through the middle to the basket before one even knows he’s there,” she said. “What I like most about Zac is he plays with heart – meaning he’s an incredible athlete but also very respectful - that player who always exemplifies courage on the court and passion for the game. And what makes me most proud - he's a member of the National Honor Society. For all of these reasons, Zac Ridenour has earned many top honors.”

A summary of some of Zac Ridenhour’s accomplishments are:

First-team all-conference – leading vote getter

Fourth-team All-State

10 th all-time scorer

all-time scorer 3rd JCHS player in history – 600 points in a season (last one in 1974)

1,073 points

National Honor Society member

