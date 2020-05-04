ALTON - YWCA of Alton’s Women of Distinction celebration has always been one of our most special events. It is a well-loved and powerful tradition, honoring remarkable women in our community, and we welcome guests from near and far to celebrate our impressive awardees.

This year is different. Like you, we have been closely monitoring the growing impact and increased uncertainty around COVID-19 coronavirus in our local community. After careful consideration and much discussion, and as our contribution to “flattening the curve”, YWCA of Alton has decided to postpone our 30th Annual Women of Distinction awards dinner until September 17, 2020.

The event will be hosted at the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College to celebrate our 12 Women of Distinction awardees: Dr. Wendy Adams, Nancy Berry, Rosetta L. Brown, Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe, Monica Ellebracht, Olivia Ann” Ervin, Angela Gray, Lisa Hayes, Sherry I. McCrady, Robyne O’Mara, Kendra Lynette Stiff, and Virginia Woulfe-Beile.

Registration and networking will begin at 5:15 p.m., followed by dinner and an awards celebration at 6:00 p.m. If you have already registered, your registration will automatically be moved to our new date. Please contact the YWCA of Alton at 618-465-7774 with questions or concerns. If you haven’t already registered but would like to join us, please visit www.altonywca.com or call the number listed above.

Support opportunities are available to include sponsorships, advertisements, well-wisher ads and donations.

We look forward to celebrating together on September 17, 2020 and thank you for your continued support of our mission!

