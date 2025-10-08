ALTON - Get your game face on and your thinking caps ready! YWCA Southwestern Illinois invites you to an unforgettable evening of laughter, competition, and community at our Trivia Night Fundraiser on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Great Rivers Ascend Hotel in Alton.

This isn’t your average trivia night—it’s the most entertaining way to make a difference! Hosted by the always-engaging Trivia Riot, guests will enjoy eight rounds of brain-teasing fun, with prizes, bragging rights, and plenty of laughs along the way. Plus, our celebrity judges will bring their wit and sparkle to the night—don’t miss your chance to rub elbows with local stars!

The excitement doesn’t stop with trivia!

Silent Auction – Bid on amazing items and experiences

50/50 Raffle – Win big while supporting a great cause

Heads or Tails Game – Test your luck for even more prizes

Mulligans – Ten for just $10 to give your team a competitive edge

Tickets:

$25 per person

$200 for a table of 8 – grab your friends and make it a night out!

Want to make an even bigger impact?

Round Sponsorships – $100: Get your business or name featured during one of the trivia rounds.

Program Sponsorships – $250: Support a YWCA program that matters to you—choose from Child Enrichment, Structured Support Youth and Mentoring Groups, Riverbend Reading and Phonics Club, or Racial & Social Justice Initiatives.

Every ticket and sponsorship helps fund YWCA programs that empower women, inspire youth, and strengthen our community. From after-school activities and literacy programs to racial justice and wellness initiatives, your support fuels real change right here at home.

Reserve your table or sponsorship today!

Visit https://tinyurl.com/ywcatrivia25

Or call 618.465.7774 for more information.

Join us for a night of fun, friendship, and philanthropy—because when our community comes together, everyone wins!

About YWCA Southwestern Illinois: Established in 1918, we are part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. Our programs are designed to meet the unique needs of our community, focusing on racial justice and civil rights, empowering women and girls, and promoting their health and safety. We are proudly sponsored by Rhonda Cox, First Mid America Credit Union, Morrissey Contracting Co., LLC, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery

Join us and be part of the change!

