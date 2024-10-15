ALTON - YWCA invites the community to join its annual Trivia Night Fundraiser on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at the Best Western Premier Conference Center in Alton. The night promises fun, competition, and the opportunity to support important local initiatives. Doors open at 6 p.m., and trivia kicks off promptly at 7 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to bring back another exciting night of trivia! Our event will be packed with fun challenges, great prizes, and opportunities to support YWCA’s critical programs,” said Dorothy Hummel, Executive Director of YWCA. “Whether you come as a team or an individual, it’s a fantastic way to enjoy an evening out while making a difference in our community.”

The evening will feature: Attendance Prizes, Bucket of Booze Raffle, 50/50 Drawing, Heads or Tails Game, Trivia Prizes … and much more!

Tickets are $25 per person, or $200 for a table of eight. In addition to the trivia competition, the night will include a 50/50 raffle and basket raffles. Guests can also enjoy a cash bar offering both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, while complimentary popcorn and pretzels will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own snacks to add to the fun!

Sponsorship Opportunities: Program Sponsorships to support YWCA initiatives like **Child Enrichment, Girls Circle, Boys Council, Riverbend Reading Club, and Racial/Social Justice Programs are available for $250.

Round Sponsorships are available for $100.

Tickets, sponsorships, and Mulligan purchases can be made online at www.ywcaswil.org or by calling 618-465-7774.

Proceeds from the Trivia Night directly support YWCA’s community programming, including Girls Circle, Boys Council, Community Tutoring, Child Enrichment, women’s empowerment programs, and racial/social justice initiatives.

YWCA is proud to be sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, and Simmons, Hanly & Conroy Law Firm.

Come out for a night of fun and support the programs that strengthen our community!