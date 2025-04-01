ALTON - YWCA Southwestern Illinois is honored to be the recipient of the Freezing for Funds 2025 fundraiser. At the YWCA Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, March 25, Executive Director Dorothy Hummel accepted a generous $5,100 donation from the Freezing for Funds organization.

Representing Freezing for Funds were Shane Calhoon, Cami (Beaber) Giertz, Mark Haynes, Tawnya Hooper, Craig Lombardi, and Trisha Perks. The initiative, launched in 2022 by the Alton High School Class of 1986, raises funds for local nonprofits through an annual polar plunge event at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. Since its first event in 2023, Freezing for Funds has grown in community support and impact.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming support we received this year,” said Cami (Beaber) Giertz, co-founder of Freezing for Funds. “It’s incredible to see our donations grow each year, and we’re proud to support such a great organization like YWCA.”

Tawnya Hooper, fellow co-founder, added, “The generosity of local businesses and individuals shows just how much our community cares. We’re excited to keep growing this event and are thrilled to celebrate YWCA as this year’s recipient.”

Each year, participants and sponsors of Freezing for Funds nominate a nonprofit of their choice. This year’s winning ticket, purchased by Debbie Sheary, designated YWCA Southwestern Illinois as the beneficiary.

“We are always seeking support to continue our mission, and this donation is truly special,” said Dorothy Hummel, Executive Director of YWCA Southwestern Illinois. “It’s even more meaningful knowing that Freezing for Funds was co-founded in part by past YWCA Women of Distinction honorees.”

For over a century, YWCA Southwestern Illinois has been dedicated to empowering individuals and strengthening communities. The funds will directly support its programs and initiatives.

For more information about YWCA Southwestern Illinois and its programs, visit www.ywcaswil.org.

