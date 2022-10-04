ALTON - YWCA is hosting its annual Trivia Night Fund Raiser on Saturday, November 5 at the Best Western Premier Conference Center, Alton, and is extending an invitation to the community to join this fun-filled event. Doors open at 6 pm. Trivia starts promptly at 7 pm. All proceeds benefit YWCA Programs and Services.

“We are so excited to be back in person for Trivia! It has been two long years since we were together and YWCA has worked hard to develop a fun-filled and challenging evening with attendance prizes, Bucket of Booze raffle, 50/50 drawing, Trivia prizes, and more. Tables and individuals are welcome to join in the fun and support YWCA.” said Dorothy Hummel, Executive Director.

Tickets are $25 a piece and tables can seat 8 to 10 persons. 50/50 and Basket Raffles will be held during the evening. Round sponsorship opportunities for $100 are still available. Program Sponsorships for our youth programs are available at $250. Cash bar for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks available. YWCA will provide some snacks, including popcorn. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food.

Ticket purchases, Round and Program Sponsorships, and Mulligan purchases may be made online at www.altonywca.com or by calling 618.465.7774.

Funds raised by the Trivia Night are used to support vital YWCA programming including Girls Circle, Boys Council, Community Tutoring and Child Enrichment, women’s empowerment programs, and racial and social justice programs.

YWCA is proudly sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

