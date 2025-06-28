ROXANA – Looking for a summer packed with imagination, discovery, and big fun? YWCA Southwestern Illinois is currently accepting enrollment packages for our Roxana Summer Camp location—and spots are filling fast!

Running from June 2 through August 8, this 10-week adventure offers full-day programming Monday through Friday, 6:30 AM to 6:00 PM, with awesome themed activities happening from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Each two-week theme invites campers to explore new worlds through exciting, hands-on experiences:

Weeks 1–2: Space Explorers

Weeks 3–4: Dino Mania

Weeks 5–6: Artistry Adventures

Weeks 7–8: STEM-tastic

Weeks 9–10: Around the World in 10 Days

Campers will dive into daily STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) activities, build emotional skills through Social Emotional Learning, and meet some incredible guests and community partners, including:

RiverBend Astronomy Club

SIUE STEM Center Planetarium

Dance with Mr. Dominique (ABK Dance Program)

Financial Literacy with First Mid Bank

FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Team

And many more!

Article continues after sponsor message

Every day includes nutritious meals and snacks, outdoor adventures, creative projects, group games, and a safe, inclusive space for kids to make new friends and lasting memories.

“We’re especially excited to welcome families to our Roxana camp site this summer,” said Gabby Joyce, YWCA Child Enrichment Program Director. “Our Roxana location is bursting with energy, creativity, and community spirit—don’t miss the fun!”

Full-time and part-time options are available. YWCA accepts Brightpoint and DCFS Community Collaborations funding to help families access quality care.

Currently Enrolling YWCA Roxana – 400 S Central Ave, Roxana, IL 62084. Spaces are limited—don’t wait!

To enroll, check out www.ywcaswil.org for enrollment forms, contact cedirector@ywcaswil.org or call 618-465-7774 today.

More like this: