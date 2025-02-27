ALTON - The YWCA’s school board candidate forum has been rescheduled.

The forum, previously scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, has been postponed due to the Alton High School girls basketball game. The forum will now be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 10, 2025, at the YWCA in Alton.

Hosted by the YWCA and the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), the forum invites the community to hear from all of the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education candidates ahead of the April 1, 2025, consolidated election.

“YWCA and NCNW are thrilled with the Alton High School Girls Basketball success and do not want to miss tonight's basketball game,” the YWCA and NCNW said in a statement. “To be true to our Redbirds, we have cancelled tonight's Alton School Board Forum and have postponed the date to Monday, March 10 at 7 p.m.”



There are four ACUSD11 Board of Education seats up for grabs. Current Board members Christina Milien, Tiana Gipson and Barry Macias are defending their seats. Jack Cox, Aline Russell and Jason Harrison are the challengers.

The forum will allow each candidate to introduce themselves and share more about their platforms and reasons for running. They will answer questions prepared by the YWCA and NCNW committee. The audience can also ask questions.

Dorothy Hummel, executive director of the YWCA, noted that voter turnout in previous local elections has been “dismal.” She hopes that by giving people the opportunity to meet the candidates and hear their platforms, it will encourage greater participation at the polls on April 1.

“We’re hoping that folks participate at greater levels this year,” Hummel said. “Anything that YWCA and NCNW can do to increase participation at the ballot box, we want to do that. We believe in folks learning about their candidates, learning about the issues that are going on in local government, and showing up or voting by mail or voting absentee, whatever, but just using their voice to get the candidates that they want in the offices.”

For more information about the Alton School Board Forum, visit the YWCA’s official Facebook page.

