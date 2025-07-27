Our Daily Show! With Cj Nasello: Live From Centerstone Resource Fair

ALTON - The YWCA offers many programs for community members, but their summer camp and before- and after-school programs stand out.

In an interview on “Our Daily Show!” with C.J. Nasello at Centerstone’s recent resource fair, Maddie explained the YWCA’s Child Enrichment Program and how it benefits local kids. She said that the Y is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. to provide childcare, which includes games and lessons on topics like astronomy, STEM and dinosaurs.

“It’s great,” Maddie said. “I never imagined working with kids, but once I started working here, being exposed to the kids, I not only got to teach the younger generation, but they were teaching me, too.”

Locally, the YWCA of Southwestern Illinois has several locations, most notably their building at 304 E. 3rd Street in Alton. They also have spots in Wood River, Roxana and Godfrey.

The childcare and summer camp programs work with kids in kindergarten through sixth grade. They offer a curriculum with a new theme every week. Earlier this summer, the Riverbend Astronomy Club came by to talk to the kids about stars and planets. A few weeks later, Maddie dressed up as a dinosaur to share more about the Mesozoic Era.

The Y recently built a STEM room at their Alton location, which offers a focus on robotics and mathematics. Maddie said the kids have been working on science projects this past week, which they love to share with their families.

She noted that families can learn more about the YWCA’s summer camp and childcare programs at their official website at YWCASWIL.org. For more information about the Child Enrichment Program, including how to enroll your child, click here.

“I love my kids and I love what I do,” Maddie added. “I love teaching them and being a part of their learning process, but also, I love making them laugh. I love that I have a job I can go to every day and be excited about. I look forward to seeing my kids.”

