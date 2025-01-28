ALTON – The YWCA Southwestern Illinois would like to remind the community that the nomination period for the 2025 Women of Distinction (WOD) program is open through Friday, February 7, 2025. Nomination materials can be accessed online at www.ywcaswil.org or by calling YWCA at 618.465.7774.

Each year, YWCA’s Women of Distinction program honors some of the most remarkable women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and achievement in their professional, civic, and personal lives. To date, the WOD Academy has grown to include more than 300 dynamic women whose accomplishments and contributions represent a wide range of industries and community efforts.

YWCA urges the community to take this opportunity to nominate extraordinary women who are driving meaningful change and making a difference in the lives of others. Nomination packets are available at the YWCA office, online at www.ywcaswil.org, by email at info@ywcaswil.org, or by calling (618) 465-7774. Completed nomination forms must be submitted no later than 5:00 PM on February 7, 2025. Forms can be dropped off at the YWCA office or emailed to info@ywcaswil.org.

Article continues after sponsor message

Honorees will be selected by a volunteer panel of judges. Nominees must live, work, or volunteer within the YWCA service area of Madison County and meet the following criteria:

Exhibit leadership in their area of expertise.

Serve as a positive role model for young women in the community.

Mentor other women and girls through community involvement.

Demonstrate a commitment to the YWCA mission of eliminating racism and

empowering women.

Support policies, practices, attitudes, and actions designed to promote equitable outcomes for all.

Give back to the community through their time, talent, and resources outside of their employment.

Please note that nominees cannot be current members of the YWCA Staff, Board of Directors, or WOD Committee or be currently seeking public office.

“Our Women of Distinction program celebrates the extraordinary achievements of women who inspire, lead, and create positive change. This is an opportunity to honor those who embody the values of YWCA and uplift our community through their actions,” said Rhonda Cox, YWCA Woman of Distinction Co-Chair. “We encourage everyone to nominate an inspiring woman and join us in recognizing her contributions.”

YWCA is proudly sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm, and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

More like this: