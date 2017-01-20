ALTON — Wanted: women of distinction to be honored for their exceptional achievements, personal excellence and outstanding actions in the community.

The YWCA of Alton is seeking nominations for its 27th annual Women of Distinction celebration, and are asking for the public’s help in finding her. Nomination deadline is February 6, 2017.

Honorees will be recognized during a dinner on April 27, 2017 in The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Since 1991, the YWCA of Alton has presented 252 local women with its Women of Distinction Award. The honorees are selected based upon their boundless commitment to community through their service to others and through their compassionate leadership help improve the quality of life for everyone in their communities. The women honored at this event represent the diversity of women’s interests, talents and achievements and support the mission of the YWCA: eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

A volunteer panel of judges will select this year’s honorees from nominations made by the public or organizations throughout the counties served by the YWCA of Alton. Honorees will be selected for significant contributions in areas such as, but not limited to: arts, business, professions, communications/media, community service, education, entrepreneurship, social services and government.

Everyone is urged to nominate women who are making a difference throughout their communities. Nomination packets are available at the YWCA, online at www.altonywca.com, via email: frontdesk@altonywca.com, or by calling (618) 465-7774.

The YWCA of Alton, established in 1918, is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. For more information, visit the YWCA of Alton, 304 East 3rd St., Alton, IL, www.altonywca.com or call (618) 465-7774.

The YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

